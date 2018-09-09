Here’s the beautiful Kikuyu LADY from Nyeri who chopped off her ex-boyfriend’s manhood and poured acid on his face (PHOTOs).

Sunday, September 9, 2018

-Police have arrested a 31 year old Kikuyu lady who chopped her ex-boyfriend’s manhood and poured acid on his face after their affair flopped.





Eva Wangari Wachuka, a teacher at Kangemi Secondary School, abducted her ex-boyfriend Paul Kiande at Kinoo last month with the help of another suspect, Joshua Ngugi.





They drugged him, poured acid on his face and then chopped off his manhood.





The lady was arrested in Mombasa attending a job interview at a restaurant in Diani where she had gone to hiding after committing the heinous act.





Police say the woman attempted to change her identity and started dressing in full hijab after fleeing to Coast.





She hails from Nyeri, Central Kenya.





Her ex-boyfriend is fighting for his life at Kenyatta National Hospital minus the vital organ.





Check out her photos.



