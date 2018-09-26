Here’s the advice that murdered Kilimani LADY, MONICA , gave SLAY QUEENS who want shortcuts in life before her death.

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

-The death of 28 year old lady, Monica Kimani, who was brutally murdered at her Kilimani Apartment, has shocked the Country.





Kenyans have been questioning what might have led to the cold blood murder of the young beautiful lady.





Some are linking her to dirty deals while others are coming up with theories that she might have messed up with a sponsor like Sharon did with Obado.





However, it’s interesting to note that the late Monica was against this new culture of ladies going for shortcuts to succeed in life.





She described herself as an independent lady who don’t want to depend on any man.





Here’s the priceless advice she gave to slay queens on her official facebook page before she was murdered.







