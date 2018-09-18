Here is why Raila Odinga Jnr may be CURSED by his father – See what he said after NASA supported Uhuru

Tuesday September 18, 2018

-National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga‘s son, Raila Odinga Jnr, has vowed to oppose NASA's call to support the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products.





During a Parliamentary Group meeting at Orange House on Tuesday, Raila Odinga rallied opposition MPs to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposal of reducing fuel tax by 8 percent.





But Junior through his Twitter handle, called on Kibra MP Kenneth Okoth to ignore the NASA statement and stand with Kenyans.





“Unfortunately as a Kenyan citizen, I am unconvinced by the statement put out by NASA on the VAT on fuel," Junior said





"None of the conditions they have put up are measurable and even if they were they are nowhere near closing the deficit on the debt,” Junior added.





Rongo MP Paul Abuor and his Uriri counterpart Mark Nyamita also supported Junior‘s statement saying they will not support Uhuru’s bill.





The two said they have chosen to stand with Kenyans and said they are ready to go home for defying Raila Odinga.



