Here is why OKOTH OBADO will walk free despite killing SHARON OTIENO in cold blood and dumping her in a forest – MIGUNA’s angle

Saturday September 22, 2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has said the murder case facing Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, will not go anywhere because the DCI has no evidence linking him to Sharon Otieno’s murder.





Sharing his thoughts via social media on Saturday, Miguna said the Migori Governor was arrested because of pressure from fake media and the police have no evidence to link him to the cold blooded murder of Sharon.





He said impregnating Sharon did not mean that the Migori County boss ordered her killing.





"Being pregnant did not murder Sharon. It does not matter who had impregnated her. You have bought the silly story being peddled by the compromised media and @PoliceKE . The Kenya Police are behaving like illiterate juveniles. The incompetent charges will be dismissed,” Miguna stated.





The Osgoode trained lawyer had earlier told detectives not to rely on DNA on paternity but go for evidence gathered at the crime scene.





“The incompetent and compromised @PoliceKE , DCI and @ODPP_KE must be told, firmly, that we are NOT stupid. Impregnating Sharon Otieno wasn't a crime. Murder is. Matching anyone's DNA to her unborn baby is a useless exercise. Link the DNA at the crime scene to the murderers," Miguna said.



