Here is why Nation Media journalist, BARRACK ODUOR, is a still a prime suspect in SHARON OTIENO’s murder! Don’t rule him out yet

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - A top Directorate of Criminal Investigations official has said National Media Group journalist, Barrack Oduor, will be treated as a suspect in the murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





Otieno, 26, was abducted together with Barrack Oduor in Migori town on Monday but Oduor escaped from a moving vehicle and reported the matter to the police.





But according to the detective, Oduor will be treated as a suspect in the case because as a journalist, you should not reveal the identity of the source.





Oduor is the one who introduced Sharon to their abductors.





Sharon wanted to share a story with Oduor about how Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, impregnated her.





But without knowing what will befall them, Oduor called the Governor’s PA, Michael Oyamo, and notified him about Sharon’s story and the PA promised to meet them.





It is during the meeting that the two were abducted on Monday and unfortunately Sharon paid the ultimate price.





Similar sentiments have also been expressed by revered blogger, Robert Alai, who said most Nation Media journalists are careless and they usually reveal their sources.





“Journalist Barrack Oduor is the first suspect in the murder. FIRST SUSPECT and he should be able to help bring Michael Oyamo, his gang and financiers to book,” Alai said.



