Here is why Governor OKOTH OBADO is suspected to have ordered the killing of his LOVER, SHARON OTIENO - Everybody was wrong on this

Thursday September 6, 2018 - The family of slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, has revealed why Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, ordered the killing of student.





Sharon, 26, was found murdered in Kodero Forest and her intestines ripped apart after she was abducted on Monday by men hired by the Migori County Governor.





DCI boss, George Kinoti, has already deployed a special investigations team that is leading the probe into the murder that has elicited emotions on social media.





Her mother, Melida Auma along with the father, Douglas Otieno, claimed that Obado had asked the lady to abort his pregnancy thus leading to the standoff between the duo.





"She told us about her pregnancy and the person behind it.”





“I told her not to abort because it could result in many complications," Mrs Auma said.





The mother also said when Sharon refused to abort the pregnancy, the Governor started sending death threats to her through his Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo.





"I asked her why she frequently changed mobile lines and she told me she was being threatened because she had refused to abort the pregnancy,” she said.



