Here is why DCI detectives are looking for JACKIE MARIBE over MONICA KIMANI‘s death – She is heading to Jail

Thursday September 27, 2018-Detectives investigating the murder of city business lady, Monica Kimani, wants to question Citizen TV, presenter, Jackie Maribe, to clarify a number of issues that have emerged during their probe.





Maribe’s fiance, Joseph Irungu, has been arrested over the death since he was the last person who was seen with Ms Kimani before she was found dead in her apartment in Kilimani , Nairobi , last week.





Now detectives say Maribe should clarify some issues since Irungu told them that they were with her during that fateful night.





Irungu has a gun wound on his chest in what police believe it is self inflicted but the suspect claim he was shot while dropping Maribe in her place in Langata.





Irungu said he went back to the house and told Maribe what had happened.





Maribe told police she was drunk and drove him to Nairobi West Hospital where he was attended to and sent home.





Both Maribe and Irungu had initially said the attack occurred in the house but later said it was outside, according to police.





