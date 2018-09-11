Here is where UHURU/ RUTO are taking tax money they are raising from poor Kenyans – MUDAVADI spills beans and embarrasses them!!

Tuesday September 11, 2018 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has accused the Government of having an ulterior motive in introducing 16 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on all petroleum products.





From September 1st, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) introduced a 16 percent levy on petroleum making the cost of living in Kenya to ascend drastically.





Addressing journalists at ANC headquarters in Nairobi on Monday, Mudavadi said the increased VAT on fuel products “is meant to pay for stolen funds at the energy sector”.





“We have time and again cautioned against uncontrolled borrowing.”





“Chickens have come home to roost and the Government does not know where to turn to or what to do,” Mudavadi said.





“The Government is taxing poverty to pay for stolen funds.”





“It is worse when Kenyans are being taxed heavily to pay for corruption,” Mudavadi added.





But in a fast rejoinder, Deputy President William Ruto dismissed Mudavadi’s claims and said Jubilee is united and geared towards transforming Kenyans’ lives.





“There are some individuals from the opposition who think we want additional taxes for corruption.”





“We know where this country should go and the steps we should take,” said Ruto.



