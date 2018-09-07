Here is where UHURU and MARGARET are hiding after leaving Beijing to avoid the wrath of Kenyans over the high tax he imposed on everyone

Friday September 7, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s return from China is awaited keenly by Kenyans with the hope that he will trigger the suspension of the tax on fuel which took effect automatically on September 1st by operation of the law.





Uhuru, who went to Beijing last week, is yet to return in the country with political pundits saying Uhuru is trying to run away from problems facing Kenyans.





However, some Kenyans have suspected where the President Uhuru Kenyatta is hiding after concluding his 5 day State visit to China on Tuesday this week.





Reports indicated that he stopped over in Dubai but his itinerary was not announced by his communication team as is tradition.





He is then suspected to have travelled to Qatar with his wife, Margaret Kenyatta, for a vacation as Kenyans continue to suffer due to high fuel prices.





Public frustration with the rising cost of essential goods and services was evident across the country as providers hiked prices.



