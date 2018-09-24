Here is where OKOTH OBADO will spend the night – He will regret why he was born and why he took out his clandestine LOVER, SHARON

Monday September 24, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado will today spend a night at the dreaded Industrial Area Police Station, Nairobi, after High Court Judge Jesse Lessit remanded him.





Okoth is accused of ordering the killing of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno who was his clandestine lover.





When he appeared before Milimani Law Courts on Monday, Obado pleaded not guilty prompting Justice Lesiit to remand him.





Obado's lawyers, Cliff Ombeta and Nicholas Ombija, asked the Court to detain their client at the Gigiri Police Station pending hearing of his request to be freed on bond, on Tuesday at 2pm.





However, prosecutors led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jacob Ondari and Tom Imbali, opposed Obado's bail application saying he should be remanded up to Wednesday, September 26th.





Obado has been in custody since Friday and is set to be charged with the offense of aiding and abetting the commission of murder.



