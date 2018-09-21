Here is where OKOTH OBADO will be detained for killing SHARON - DCI GEORGE KINOTI says he has irrefutable evidence that he killed her

Friday September 21, 2018 - DCI boss, George Kinoti has said his boys have zeroed in on who killed University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





Sharon, 26, was seven months pregnant with Obado’s child when she was abducted and killed and her body dumped in Kodera Forest, Homa Bay County.





When she was killed, Kinoti sent a team of detectives from Nairobi to Migori and Homa Bay Counties to establish Sharon’s killers.





A post mortem report showed that Sharon was gang raped, stabbed seven times in the stomach and the foetus ripped off her body.





“I have never seen anything like this in my life.”





“It is very disturbing,” said one of the detectives.





Now after thorough investigations, detectives have identified that it is Governor Okoth Obado who ordered the killing of Sharon.





The Governor will now spend his weekend at Gigiri Police Station in Nairobi waiting to be charged with first degree murder on Monday.



