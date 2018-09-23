Here is what UHURU and RAILA ODINGA discussed before supporting the Finance Bill 2018 that every Kenyan rejected - The old man is tricky!

Sunday September 23, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed what President Uhuru Kenyatta told him before he marshalled his troops to support the Finance Bill 2018 in Parliament on Thursday.





Speaking in Ugenya during a fundraiser on Saturday, Raila said Uhuru told him that he will deal ruthlessly with corruption and avoid wastage in Government.





He also explained a raft of measures they agreed with Uhuru in order to stop wastage of taxpayers’ money.





“We have told the Government to cut all unnecessary spending like using big cars, traveling in business class instead of economic class," Raila said.





He said all Government officers should be compelled to use small cars like the Volkswagen Passat recommended by Uhuru when the latter was Finance Minister.





Raila added that Members of Parliament too should not be allowed to hold their committee meetings in Mombasa but to conduct them in Nairobi.





"Nowadays MPs are prone to going to Mombasa for committee meetings. They travel in business class hence wasting public funds."





"We cannot allow the 8 percent VAT on fuel levy and entertain extravagant speeding by the Executive and Legislature," he said.



