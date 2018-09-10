Here is what SHARON OTIENO’s ex husband, BERNARD OTIENO, said about her – This LADY was a MALAYA even when we were married

Monday September 10, 2018 - Slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno’s ex husband, Bernard Otieno, has finally spoken about the death of Sharon.





In an interview with journalists at Rapogi High School in Migori County, Bernard Okuta said he believes the killers will be known .





Although he confirmed that Ms Otieno was married to him, he declined to speak about their marriage saying that the matter is too emotive for him to comment on.





“This matter is too emotive for me to comment.”





“If I wanted to comment about it, I would have done so long ago.”





“I would rather leave the matter to the police and other investigators to find out what happened.”





“That is all I can say,” said Okuta.





He maintained that the family spokesperson, Mr Joshua Okong’o, had said all that was necessary.





“What the spokesperson of the family said about the family of the deceased is enough.”





“I will not say anything.”





“Please go and talk to the police for more information,” he said.





Mr Okong’o revealed that Ms Otieno had been married to Mr Okuta, and they had a son and two daughters.



