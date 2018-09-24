Here is what OKOTH OBADO ate for 3 days at the Gigiri Police Cells after his wife was ordered to stop bringing him food! The rich also cry

Monday September 24, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has been the guest of the State since Friday when he was arrested in connection with the murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





According to detectives investigating the murder, the Governor sent his aides to kill Sharon after she threatened to expose him for impregnating her.





When detectives connected the dots, they arrested the Governor and detained him at the Gigiri Police Station until Monday when he was charged with Sharon’s murder.





For a man used to trappings of power, the finer things in life and the best of food, Obado’s three nights behind bars have been humbling.





On Saturday, Obado ate Sukuma Wiki and ugali and a cup of porridge.





On Sunday, he ate the same food and on Monday morning he took a cup of strong tea before heading to Court to answer to murder charges.





He was later charged with aiding, abetting and financing the murder Sharon.





Sharon, who was seven months pregnant with Obado’s child, was gang raped and stabbed seven times by her killers.



