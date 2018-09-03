Here is what DPP, NOORDIN HAJI's father, Senator HAJI, said about recent allegations of grabbing an 84 acre piece of land in Malindi

Monday September 3, 2018 - Garissa Senator, Yusuf Haji, has dismissed claims that he has grabbed 84 acres of land in Malindi town.





Last week, squatters in Mombasa's Majaoni Settlement Scheme accused Senator Haji of allegedly grabbing their 84 acre piece of land when he was the Coast Provincial Commissioner.





But speaking at Dertu Secondary School in Garissa Town on Sunday, Haji termed these claims as pure propaganda aimed at soiling his name.





“It is pure malice and people should not give attention to it, I will respond fully when given chance by the inquest committee," the Senator said.





Pressure has been mounting on the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, to investigate his father over the land grabbing allegations.





The National Lands Commission has since asked Senator Haji to respond to these allegations.





The commission is investigating cases of land injustices in the Coast going back to 1895.



