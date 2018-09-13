Here is what DONALD KIPKORIR thinks about the new police uniform that has elicited a lot of reactions from Kenyans.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 05:33
Thursday, September 13, 2018 - The Government has introduced a new police uniform after the merger of Administration Police and Regular Police unit.
The new uniform has elicited a lot of reactions online.
Most Kenyans think that the uniform is ugly and whoever designed it did a shoddy job.
City lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, who is not afraid to speak his mind, has described the uniform as old fashioned and uninspiring.
He claims that the new uniform looks like that of a Salvation Army Band.
“The Uniforms for our newly unified Kenya Police is Ugly, Dull , Old fashioned & Uninspiring ... The Beret is worse ... They look like Salvation Army Band ... Police Uniform must be one that shows fitness & inspires fear ... Here, we were conned ...” Kipkorir posted on twitter.
I fully support the merger, it was loooooong, way toooooo loooooooong overdue. Buuuuuut the uniform, Naaaaah! Toa hio, somebody took the adage 'men in blue literally! That is a gory colour... hideous in fact! What they should have done is to merge the colors of the two services and come up with a unified color. Not this simple paint brush of a shoddy job. The epaulets look like Uganda police colors:(