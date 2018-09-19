Here is the viral video of two Kenyan policemen getting down to ‘Kwangwaru’ (WATCH)

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - A video of two Kenyan police officers dancing to the viral song, Kwangwaru, by Tanzanian singers, Harmonize and Diamond Platinumz, is going viral on social media.





The two officers were recorded seriously getting down to the hit-song as their colleagues watched in amusement.





The officers’ passion and crazy moves as they tried to outdo each other have wowed many.





The video was recorded in what looks like a police base.





This comes days after President Uhuru announced the merger of Administration Police and Regular Police units into a new unit called General Duty Police.





The president also unveiled a new uniform that has not been well received by many Kenyans.





Watch the video below.

Mdosi akisema muende mweke roadblock. pic.twitter.com/0b2SOVF2ws — Malachi 🇰🇪🇯🇲 (@TheRealMaroko) September 18, 2018



