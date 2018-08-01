Here is the viral video of Chinese workers in Uganda assaulting a Government official - Is Kenya next? (WATCH)

This shocking video of

a Ugandan official being roughed up by Chinese men is going viral on social media.





Apparently, the Ugandan official and his staff carried out an impromptu visit to a sand mining site only to find the Chinese workers excavating sand.





This was in contravention to an early directive by the Government to suspend sand mining in the area.





One of the Chinese workers questioned the official’s authority prompting the Officer to issue a directive of their arrest which led to an altercation.





We may see this in Kenya soon if we fail to pay their debts now running into trillions.





Watch the video below.



