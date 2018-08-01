Here is the viral video of Chinese workers in Uganda assaulting a Government official - Is Kenya next? (WATCH)

, , , , 11:19

Monday, September 10, 2018 - This shocking video of a Ugandan official being roughed up by Chinese men is going viral on social media.

Apparently, the Ugandan official and his staff carried out an impromptu visit to a sand mining site only to find the Chinese workers excavating sand.

This was in contravention to an early directive by the Government to suspend sand mining in the area.

One of the Chinese workers questioned the official’s authority prompting the Officer to issue a directive of their arrest which led to an altercation.

We may see this in Kenya soon if we fail to pay their debts now running into trillions.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 6 football matches with 15 odds - Don’t miss this opportunity to make easy cash

Monday, September 10, 2018 -  We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on....

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno