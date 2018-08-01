Here is a VIDEO of JOHO’s former squeeze, BETTY KYALLO, when she was a Video Vixen, Was exposing cleavage.

, , , , , , 05:37

Friday, September 14, 2018 - Before Betty Kyallo became a television star, she was a struggling video vixen.

A music video that Betty Kyallo starred in as a video vixen has been unearthed.

The innocent looking Betty is seen jamming to the beat while exposing her juicy cleavage.

The video was done by some upcoming artists from Rongai.

Watch it.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our free tips on 11 football matches played today where you can make over Sh10,000 from just Sh300.

Friday, September 14, 2018 - After the much frowned upon international break, all the major leagues in the world resume today and it’s a...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno