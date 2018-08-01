Here is a VIDEO of JOHO’s former squeeze, BETTY KYALLO, when she was a Video Vixen, Was exposing cleavage.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 05:37
- Before Betty Kyallo became a television star, she was a struggling video vixen.
A music video that Betty Kyallo starred in as a video vixen has been unearthed.
The innocent looking Betty is seen jamming to the beat while exposing her juicy cleavage.
The video was done by some upcoming artists from Rongai.
Watch it.
