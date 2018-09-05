Here is UHURU‘s warning to fuel transporters who are on strike at the Nairobi fuel depot - You will not get your new licenses for striking

Wednesday September 5,2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning to fuel transporters who are on strike following the introduction of the 16 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products.





In a statement issued by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Wednesday, the commission threatened not to renew licenses for fuel transporters who took part in protests over the tax increase.





ERC Managing Director, Robert Pavel Oimeke, said they will be forced to take action if the transporters do not resume normal operations.





The Kenya Independent Petroleum Dealers Association announced an indefinite strike on Tuesday, demanding that the Government shelves the tax for now.





The strike could affect supply of fuel in parts of the country, with the association claiming to control 55 per cent of the retail market.

Big oil marketers Shell, Total and KenolKobil control the other market segment.

“This is in solidarity with all the other Kenyans against the Government’s decision.”





“The strike is indefinite until the decision is reversed,” the chairman of the Kenya Independent Petroleum Dealers Association, Joseph Karanja, told journalists on Tuesday.