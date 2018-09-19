Here is the tough MP who exchanged harsh words with RUTO at State House - UHURU was shocked.

Wednesday September 19, 2018

- A vocal Jubilee Party MP on Tuesday exchanged words with Deputy President,William Ruto, over the thorny issue of taxing petroleum products.





The incident happened during the Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Nairobi where President Uhuru Kenyatta was the chair.





At one point, Ruto exchanged words with Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut and the DP insisted that the MP must follow the line of the party, he, however, shot back furiously.





“I am an MP and you are the DP. Everybody to do their work,” Chepkut said.





A statement by the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) said the State House meeting was ‘heated’.





"A Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting today agreed to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposal to reduce VAT on petroleum products to 8 per cent. In a heated debate, the PG meeting also unanimously agreed that there should be budgetary cuts to accommodate the reduction in VAT,” PSCU said in the statement.



