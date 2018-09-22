Here is RAILA ODINGA’s man who declined UHURU’s job offer and said that his plate is full unlike MAGAYA and the rest who were salivating

Saturday September 22, 2018 - A close confidante of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has declaimed a job offer by President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he is busy with other engagements.





Former Kitutu Masaba MP, Timothy Bosire, said he is busy somewhere and he doesn’t want any Government job.





On Friday, Uhuru made a number of appointments to State offices in which Raila Odinga's allies Robert Arunga, Norman Magaya among others were considered.





A source that spoke to us in confidence said Bosire who is also ODM’s National Treasurer rejected an offer to one of the parastatals because he's 'too engaged'.





"He was supposed to join one of the parastatals as a goodwill gesture for handshake but he declined,” the source said.





"For now, he says that he's too much engaged in other areas thus unable to join," the source added.





Last year, Bosire lost to Jubilee's Shadrack Mose in the Kitutu Masaba race after being at the helm of the constituency for five years.





Trained as an economist from the University of Nairobi, Bosire is said to be keen to replace Governor John Nyagarama who retires in 2022.



