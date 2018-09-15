Here is the politician behind the current Ogiek and Kipsgigis communities’ tribal clashes - 5 people have been confirmed dead so far

Saturday September 15, 2018 - Detectives from the Criminal investigations Department arrested Nakuru County Deputy Speaker, Samuel Tonui, on Friday in connection with ongoing tribal clashes in Njoro, Nakuru County, that has left 5 people dead.





Tonui was arrested together with a former MCA for fanning violence between the Ogiek and Kipsigis communities.





Following Tonui’s arrest, over 25 MCAs converged at Njoro Police Station on Saturday in a show of solidarity with the Nessuit MCA.





The MCAs led by Majority Leader Stanley Karanja want him freed until the investigations are concluded.





“We are here to find out the reasons behind the arrest of our Deputy Speaker and to understand the process involved for him to be released on police bond.”





“He has a health problem and needs medical attention," Karanja said on Saturday.





He emphasised the role of leaders in efforts for sustainable peace and noted the need for them to be protected, not victimized.



