Here is the old man who talked with MAGUFULI to have BOSCO GICHANA released from jail – He bought him a HUMMER

Tuesday September 18, 2018

-Flamboyant city businessman, Bosco Gichana has been released by a Tanzania Court after pleading guilty of money laundering offence he committed in year 2013.





Gichana, a close confidante of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, was released and struck with a fine of Sh 10 million by a Tanzania court.





Gichana was a major financier to ODM Party in 2007 and he even bought Raila Odinga a Hummer which he was using during the entire electioneering period.





Local leaders welcomed the release of Mr Gichana.





Samuel Omwando, an ODM politician from Nyanza region said justice has been done to their son.





"I am happy that Mr Gichana will come back home after spending years behind bars," Omwando said.





He also lauded Raila for initiating talks with Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli to have Mr Gichana released.





"We must thank ODM party leader for being behind Mr Gichana's release," he said.



