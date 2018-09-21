Here is the name the late SHARON’s unborn baby was given before being buried.

Friday, September 21, 2018 - The unborn baby of murdered University lady, Sharon Otieno, was given a name before being buried.





Despite being a boy, the unborn baby was named after the mother before being lowered to the grave.





According to Sharon’s grandfather, the Luo culture requires any human being to be given a name before being buried.





“He is a baby boy and we have named him baby Sharon. Our reason for doing this is to abide by our culture which requires any human being who gets out of the mother must have a name,” said Sharon’s grandfather, Mr Odege.





Sharon’s baby was dressed in white before being buried last week.





Relatives conformed to the Luo Culture which prohibits mourning or wailing when a new born baby dies.





When an adult dies in the Luo culture, the body is moved to the house to be viewed but when a new born baby dies, the body is moved directly to the grave.





Sharon’s baby was moved directly to the grave after being picked from mortuary.





The burial lasted approximately 10 minutes.



