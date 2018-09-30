Here is MONICA KIMANI’s mother message to JACQUE MARIBE’s lover JOWI- She new her before

Sunday September 30, 2018-Citizen TV’s presenter, Jacque Maribe’s lover , Joseph Irungu alias Jowi was  on Tuesday arrested over the gory murder of South Sudanese based businesslady , Monica Nyawira Kimani.

According to detectives investigating the case, Irungu was the last person seen with the deceased.

 Monicah was found dead at her apartment in Kilimani and even neigbours identified Irungu as the person who visited the deceased during the fateful night.

Now speaking during her burial at Kairi village, Nakuru county on Friday, the mother of Monicah told Jowi that he brought a lot of suffering to the family by killing Monica.

Jowi used to be a friend to the deceased and had met several family members at least once during a family function.
Nyawira’s mum knows him and said he had brought her untold pain.

“Ukikutana na Joe, (Jowi) mwambie alinikosea sana…alinikosea sana. (When you meet Joe tell him he has hurt me so much),” the mum said amid tears.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
