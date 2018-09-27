Here is a message to young Kenyan LADIES who are luring waheshimiwas to SEX with nudes & naughty messages in their DMs.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:57
Thursday, September 27, 2018-Some young ladies have been flooding the social media accounts of politicians with nudes and naughty messages aimed at luring them to sex.
One of the guys who runs social media handle of a local politician has a message for such ladies.
Stop wasting your time with those messages.
Here’s the trick you should use if you want to meet those waheshimiwas like Sharon.
The Kenyan DAILY POST