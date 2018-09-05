Here is a KIKUYU LADY who earns 2 times more than UHURU and RUTO‘s salaries combined! WAIGURU and MWILU should learn from her.

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are among the highest paid civil servants we have in the country.





Uhuru pockets a monthly salary of Sh 1.65 million per month while his deputy, William Ruto, pockets Sh 1.487 million a month.





However, despite the two earning this lucrative salary, there is a certain Managing Director who earns more than the two leaders’ salaries combined.





Jane Karuku, who is the East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) Managing Director, earns Sh 7.2 million per month.





Karuku, who graduated from University of Nairobi in 1980s, is not a Government employee.





She once acted as the Joint Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Telkom Kenya Limited before she decided to leave.





In her recent interview, Karuku revealed that it takes hard work and commitment to be one of the best paid CEOs in the nation.





She divulged that she has been committed to making things better at the firm since she was appointed to the position.





“I know I am very firm, focused and I shoot from the hip but I do it in a gentle way.”





“I won’t bang tables but I will see that things get done right by leading the people I lead to do what they are supposed to,” Karuku said.



