Here is how Migori Governor, OKOTH OBADO, messed up with SHARON OTIENO’s murder - It was almost a perfect crime until he did this

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - Fresh details have emerged over how Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, tried to cover up the murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





According to detectives, Obado used his close aides to plan and execute the murder in what investigators believe was a near a perfect crime.





But what exposed the Governor is his phone.





Whereas he told detectives that he was in Migori during the time of the murder, the GPS showed that his phone was in Kodera Forest, where the lifeless body of Sharon was found.





The detectives’ findings were corroborated by a taxi driver called Jackson Gombe who said he personally took Obado to Kodera Forest where he slapped Sharon two times before handing her over to her killers who took her into the forest.





Detectives also discovered that the Toyota Fielder that was used to abduct Sharon had its tracking system dismantled on the fateful day.





With this overwhelming evidence, detectives pounced on Okoth and his close aides and they will now be charged with murder.



