Here is how KABOGO reacted to BEATRICE ELACHI impeachment - This woman was arrogant had no friends except RUTO

Friday September 7, 2018 - Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has shared his thoughts about the impeachment of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Beatrice Elachi.





Elachi was impeached by over 103 members of the County Assembly but she later moved to the Labour Court which suspended her impeachment.





Responding to a story done by the media, Kabogo advised Elachi to move on, terming the impeachment as a done deal.





“You should accept fate and move on.”





“That to me looks like a done deal.”





“Separation of powers you know?” posted Kabogo.





103 out of the 122 members of the County Assembly voted to impeach Elachi over allegations of abuse of office, conflict of interest, gross misconduct, undermining the authority of the County Assembly Service Board and failure to show leadership.





The motion to impeach her was done in her absence with some MCAs claiming that she intentionally missed the seating because she knew about it.



