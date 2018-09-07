Here is how Governor OKOTH OBADO killed the SEXY SHARON OTIENO who was pregnant with his baby – DCI’s preliminary report.

Friday September 7, 2018 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have said Migori Govenor Okoth Obado was in constant communication with University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, who was found killed inside Kodere Forest, Homa Bay County.





The detectives who are among the 14 sent to Migori County by DCI boss, George Kinoti, to establish the killers of Sharon said they have records showing how Okoth Obado and Sharon were exchanging SMSs, WhatsApp chats and even Mpesa records.





One detective said three weeks to Sharon’s death, Governor Obado sent Sh 100,000 to her so that she can procure an abortion.





When she was gang raped and killed, Sharon was seven months pregnant with Obado’s child.





The detective said Obado wanted Sharon to perform an abortion but she claimed the money was so little to carry out an abortion.





It was at this moment that the Governor probably hired some killers through his Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, who killed the 26 year old and removed her intestines.



