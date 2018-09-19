Here is HELLEN OBADO‘s message that linked her to gory murder of SHARON OTIENO -She never saw this coming

Wednesday September 19, 2018

-Detectives from Criminal Investigation Department (DCI) have summoned Migori Governor, Okoth Obado’s wife, Hellen Obado, over the death of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





Before she was killed, Sharon was the clandestine lover of Governor Obado.





However, there are reports linking Hellen Obado to the macabre murder of Sharon.





On Monday detectives identified the car that was used to abduct Sharon in Migori town and when quizzed the owners of the car said they were hired by Hellen Obado on that fateful day.





When Sharon was found killed and her body dumped at Kodera Forest, Hellen was the first to post condolence messages to the family of Sharon.





In the message, Hellen defended her husband against allegations that he was involved in the murder.





“Finally, I want to say that I'm ready and willing whenever I will be called upon to give further statements so that the real perpetrators can be brought to book. I also want to urge the people of Migori County to stay calm and maintain peace because I know my husband is innocent and together in prayers, we shall succeed in this. Thank you and May God bless you all and may Sharon's soul rest in paradise," Hellen wrote on her Facebook page.





DCI offices said they will question Hellen over her message which she later deleted.



