Here is the beautiful Kikuyu LADY who was murdered at her Kilimani apartment, the killers slit her throat (PHOTOs).

Friday, September 21, 2018 - Detectives are investigating a murder incident after the body of 29 year old Monica Kimani was found at her apartment in the leafy surburbs of Kilimani.

Monica’s lifeless body was found by her brother, George, at Luciane Apartments in Kilimani where she used to stay.





The killers tied her hands, slit her throat and then dumped her body in a bathtub and left the water running.





“…. tulivunja mlango tukaingia, nilipata amekatwa shingo na ako dipped in a bathtub with her hands tied and the water was running,” late Monica’s brother told Citizen TV.





Before Monica was killed under mysterious circumstances, she had landed from South Sudan where she runs family business.





She allegedly met two friends at her house the night she was killed.





Her body was discovered on Thursday, September 20th at around 1.30 PM.





“I came to check on her since my mother had called and she wasn’t picking.”





“I sent her a message but she never replied yet we were to meet, since she was to travel to Dubai today.” Monica’s brother added.





Monica’s father said that she had bought a house in Ruaka but she decided to move to Kilimani Apartments because she wanted to live near CBD.





“I could have paid to save her life if it was a possibility.”





“What we are requesting for is to know her killers and why she was killed,” the deceased’s father added.





He described her as a hard-working businesslady with a…



