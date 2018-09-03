Here is BABU OWINO‘s message to UHURU over the high fuel prices – The handshake between him and RAILA is in a real test

Monday September 3, 2018 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has penned down an emotional letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta requesting him to assent to the Finance (Amendment) Bill 2018 to "save people from the difficult times".





In a letter that he posted in his page on Monday, Owino wants the Government to find ways of reducing public expenditure and wastage instead of increasing the tax burden on Kenyans.





Owino claims that the Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, was effecting an 'illegal tax' to finance the ballooning public debt.





He also urged Uhuru to respect the legislature which had earlier suspended fuel tax.





"Parliament is the supreme law-making organ in the land.”





“Any attempt by the Executive to levy the tax that is not approved by Parliament is illegal and unconstitutional," he said.





The controversial lawmaker also said that he supports a decision to suspend new projects until old ones are completed.





"I note that in your visit to China, your Government has taken on a further Sh380 billion in debt for the construction of Phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu,’” he said.





Uhuru is in China where he will meet with China’s President, Xi Jinping, for bilateral talks.



