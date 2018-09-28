Here is the amount of money that RAILA ODINGA contributed to save BOSCO GICHANA from Tanzanian jail- BABA is too generous

Friday September 28, 2018 -National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga is among senior leaders who are contributing money to bail out city businessman, Bosco Gichana, who is in languishing in a Tanzanian jail.





Gichana was arrested in Tanzania in 2013 over money laundering claims.





He was locked in a prison in Arusha and this month he was released on a cash bail of Sh 13 million after Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened.





Gichana‘s family has been unable to raise the amount and Raila Odinga has been leading campaign to raise funds.





A source from Capitol Hill says Mr. Odinga gave a personal donation of Sh3 million to help his former financier secure freedom.





"He asked for the court judgment and has since contributed to the ongoing fundraiser by friends. I am reliably informed that he donated Sh3 million," said a source who requested a condition of anonymity.





Raila met Tanzania President John Magufuli in August where Don Bosco's release was widely discussed.



