Here are properties that WAKO’s lover, DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU, owns! This woman is a bigger thief than ANNE WAIGURU

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department and their Bank Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) counterparts have revealed the properties that Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu owns.





Mwilu, who is second in command in the Judiciary was arrested and arraigned in court last week over corruption related offences and money laundering.





Though Mwilu earns a million shillings a month, properties that she owns made the DCI and BFIU dig deeper and establish where she got the money to build such an empire.





However, according to detectives, Mwilu has amassed immense wealth due to bribes she received when she was a Court of Appeal judge.





One detective revealed that Mwilu owns seven palatial houses in Nairobi.





She said she owns 3 houses in Kilimani, 2 in Kileleshwa and 2 in Lavington.





She also owns a plot in Machakos County.





“Yes we have tracked all her properties and we can conclude that Mwilu is one of the most corrupt judges we have in the country.”





“This woman has been pretending to a good Judge but she is a hyena wearing a sheep’s skin,” the detective said.





She also exuded confidence that the prosecution has enough evidence to nail Mwilu.



