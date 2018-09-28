Here are the properties that the late MONICA owned in Nairobi at only 28 years.

, , , , 05:30

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
 Friday, September 28, 2018-The late Monica Kimani owned several properties in Nairobi and its environs at the young age of 28.
The young lady who was murdered at her Kilimani Apartment used to live a high end life and this is evident through the photos that she used to splash on social media.

Monica was driving high end cars, partying in lavish hotels and enjoying vacations in exclusive locations.

The late Monica’s father, Mr Ngarama, has revealed that her daughter had bought houses in Ruaka and Imara Daima in Nairobi.

She also owned several parcels of land in Joska along Kangundo Road in the outskirts of the City.

Although late Monica’s father insists that her daughter was doing clean business, she has been linked to money laundering and a sexual  affair with a 70 year old Senior Government staff in South Sudan.

At the time of her death, it’s alleged that she had stashed a lot of money in her house which the killer took away after murdering her in cold blood.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno