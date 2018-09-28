Here are the properties that the late MONICA owned in Nairobi at only 28 years.

Friday, September 28, 2018

-The late Monica Kimani owned several properties in Nairobi and its environs at the young age of 28.





The young lady who was murdered at her Kilimani Apartment used to live a high end life and this is evident through the photos that she used to splash on social media.





Monica was driving high end cars, partying in lavish hotels and enjoying vacations in exclusive locations.





The late Monica’s father, Mr Ngarama, has revealed that her daughter had bought houses in Ruaka and Imara Daima in Nairobi.





She also owned several parcels of land in Joska along Kangundo Road in the outskirts of the City.





Although late Monica’s father insists that her daughter was doing clean business, she has been linked to money laundering and a sexual affair with a 70 year old Senior Government staff in South Sudan.





At the time of her death, it’s alleged that she had stashed a lot of money in her house which the killer took away after murdering her in cold blood.



