Here are names of two of OBADO’s aides who have cut deal with DPP to betray him over SHARON OTIENO’s death and testify against him

Sunday September 23, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has been betrayed by his aides who said he was behind the gruesome murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





According to detectives investigating Sharon’s death, Okoth Obado was betrayed by his Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, and his driver, Caspar Ojwang, who s pilled beans about exactly what transpired and in the process implicated Obado in the murder.





The two were promised with lesser charges by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, if they implicate Obado in the murder.





Following their evidence, Obado was arrested on Friday waiting to be charged with murder on Monday.





On Saturday, Obado ate Government provided food in a cell at the Gigiri Police Station.





With instructions from above forbidding him from receiving food from outside, he experienced first-hand how it feels to be a guest of the State, drinking watery tea and a few slices of bread for breakfast and having supper at 3pm.





On Sunday morning, his lawyer Clif Ombeta was allowed to see him for a few minutes.



