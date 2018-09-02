Here are names of three powerful politicians who are set to be arrested this week over corruption - CID Director GEORGE KINOTI confirms

Sunday September 2, 2018 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss, George Kinoti, has said his agency is investigating two MPs from Kiambu County and one from Murang’a County over stealing of public funds.





In an exclusive interview with a major daily, Kinoti said the three MPs will be charged with stealing Constituency Development Funds and gross abuse of their offices.





Kinoti also said they are investigating 3 parastatal bosses who are alleged to have stolen billions from taxpayers.





The top crime bustersaid they are investigating senior officials at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).





Last week, Kinoti visited KPC offices and carted away documents related to the awarding of multibillion shilling tenders.





Among the files the team carried away are those containing details of the purchase of land next to the KPC headquarters, the KPC integrated security system, the proposed SCADA system, Kisumu oil jetty, bottom loading facility in Eldoret, the loss of line fill of Emky Ltd, valve automation, PS 14 fire hydrant system and the findings in the investigation on possible fuel theft on authorised fuel advancement to OMCs.





Other files that were carted away include Thange oil spillage clean-up, Line 6 construction tender and Kisumu improvements civil work.



