Here are the lessons that all LOVERS should learn from JACQUE MARIBE and her killer fiance, JOWI.

BEFORE YOU MARRY HIM or HER, HIRE A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR... LOVE, TRUST & BLIND FAITH WILL MESS YOU UP

Kahawa Tungu reported yesterday evening that the police are looking for Jackie Maribe over the murder of Monica Kimani.





It is the lead story in the Standard today and a front page story in the Nation too. This is shit. I've never liked it when people are punished for or their lives messed up by the actions of their spouses.





I think before you get married, you should hire p rivate investigators to do a thorough background check and a deep dive into your spouse.





There are people getting married to HIV positive partners who have deliberately refused to disclose their status, there are men marrying women with three kids living with aunts (who will be sprung on him after 13 years and two kids of his own with her), there are hardworking women marrying men who are in debt like hell...five months into marriage, auctioneers walk in and take everything she has worked for, there are women getting married to rapists and pedophiles as we speak-his people know, a few workmates know but you don't, there is a man who will be the fourth one to pay dowry for some lady whose first three husbands died mysteriously and he won't know until it is too late...





Hell, right now, a psychopath and murderer is stepping out of some woman's shower, having spent the night at her house and he has promised her a wedding in Zanzibar in December among other things.





It is simple, we live in dangerous times. You need to make life altering decisions based on facts... data: reliable, factual, verifiable data.





People are increasingly becoming self-serving, selfish and evil. They want to have it all, want to have it without working for a day, and they will do whatever they want at your expense.





Love can only go so far : This is no time for blind faith and trust. Get the right information.





BY PETER ODUOR



