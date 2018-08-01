Here are gory things that killers did to SHARON OTIENO before sending her to her maker! Please OBADO, did this LADY deserve this?

Thursday September 6, 2018 - University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, was found dead on Wednesday in a Kodero Forest in Homa Bay County.





Till her death, Sharon was the clandestine lover of Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, who is the chief suspect in the killing of the 26 year old.





According to impeccable sources, the killers were sent by Governor Obado after the girl threatened to expose him for impregnating her.





Sharon’s father, Douglas Oduor, addressed the press on the state of the body of her daughter, painting a grim picture of what happened to her in the hands of her brutal killers.





He revealed that she had been disembowelled, that is, her stomach was ripped apart and the intestines removed.





There was a wound on her neck, which according to him is an indication that it had been broken.





A deep cut was also found on her left hand.





"I don't know if it's a knife or what.”





“Intestines on the left are out.”





“When we come over here at the neck, a very deep wound.”





“By the left hand, a very deep cut wound.”





“And the neck, as I saw the neck, I believe it was broken," the father said.





Governor Obado‘s Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, is already in police custody in connection with the macabre murder.



