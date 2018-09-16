Here are different estates in Nairobi and characteristics of people who live there, Umoja, Langata, South B

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - Different estates in Nairobi have people with different characters.

People who live in Umoja have different characters with people who live in Buru Buru, Komarock, Lang’ata and other areas.

In Umoja, you will find a lot of alcoholics, infact there are more bars in Umoja than shops.
Githurai is the home of real criminals, almost everyone there is a thief.

If you are having a bad day, then this post will brighten up your mood.

