Henry Rotich and Kamau Thugge should be sent to KAMITI prison for life – See how they stole Sh 1.1 BILLION in one day

Tuesday September 18, 2018-

Treasury has paid Sh 1.5 billion for the acquisition of Integrity Centre, the building that houses the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission(EACC) in Nairobi.





According to a gazette notice, Treasury gave National Lands Commission(NLC) the money to buy the house that was initially owned by Tegus Ltd.





However, fresh details have emerged how Kenyans were conned Sh 1.1 billion by a group of cartels led by Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary, Kamau Thugge.





A report by an independent valuer valued the house at Sh 400 million four years ago and it is shocking to see how the government bought the house at Sh 1.5 billion -That is a difference of Sh 1.1 billion.





Currently, the EACC is paying an A monthly rent of Sh5.83 million, which comes to Sh70 million a year. The amount was revised upwards in a 2015 lease renewal that was supposed to end this year.





The EACC has been housed at the premises since 1997. The property was previously owned by the collapsed Trust Bank.





The bank, associated with former minister Nicholas Biwott, collapsed in 1993, and when the EACC started using the premises four years later, the property was held as a public asset by the Deposit Protection Fund (DPF).



