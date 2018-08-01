Help Identify these professional shoplifters caught on CCTV in a high end Pharmacy in Nairobi (VIDEO)

, , 04:30

Sunday, September 09, 2018- A man and his two female accomplices were caught on camera shoplifting at a high end pharmacy in Nairobi.

They looked cool calm and composed as they stuffed products into the ladies' giant hand bags.

The calmness with which they carried out their mission is just unbelievable.

They nearly cleaned two shelves before picking one product to pay for and left without anybody raising eye brows.

Unfortunately for them, they were caught on camera and they don’t look like petty thieves.

If only this store had someone manning the CCTV, they could have been caught on the spot.

Watch and circulate the video maybe someone will identify them.

The LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Kenya vs Ghana AFCON clash and 10 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money.

Friday, September 07, 2018 - Kenya National Football side Harambee Stars entertain the fancied Black Stars of Ghana in an African Cup of N...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno