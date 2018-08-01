Help Identify these professional shoplifters caught on CCTV in a high end Pharmacy in Nairobi (VIDEO)

Sunday, September 09, 2018- A

man and his two female accomplices were caught on camera shoplifting at a high end pharmacy in Nairobi.





They looked cool calm and composed as they stuffed products into the ladies' giant hand bags.





The calmness with which they carried out their mission is just unbelievable.





They nearly cleaned two shelves before picking one product to pay for and left without anybody raising eye brows.





Unfortunately for them, they were caught on camera and they don’t look like petty thieves.





If only this store had someone manning the CCTV, they could have been caught on the spot.





Watch and circulate the video maybe someone will identify them.







