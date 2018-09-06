Heavily pregnant former Citizen TV’s JANET MBUGUA stuns in a beautiful maternity shoot (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 06, 2018 - Former Citizen TV news anchor, Janet Mbugua, is heavily pregnant with her second child.

The celebrated media personality is due anytime after she was treated to a lavish baby shower over the weekend.

Unlike her former colleague, Lilian Muli, who made her pregnancy everyone’s business, Janet has kept her journey low-key.

I’m really excited and that’s one of the reasons I have been laying so low on social media because I have been sick.”

“My pregnancy sickness this time round has been on another level, so I have been on bed rest and I wanted to lay low,she wrote while announcing her pregnancy.

She has shared these photos from her maternity shoot with her husband and son and she is…

