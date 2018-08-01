He will kill you and buy justice - Slay Queens dating SPONSORS like late SHARON OTIENO should read this and re-think their life.

By Joel Steve.





Allow me kindly not to type R.I.P to both Sharon otieno,the 20-something old Rongo university student and her unborn 7-month foetus.Not me.Hypocrites stick to y our lanes!!No apologies either.





For starters,back in 2015 when i was in my fourth year in the University of Eldoret,a comrade in the prestigious university of Nairobi,Mercy Keino met with her maker, and the police did nothing. We mourned.We went on the rampage.We stoned buildings.We harrassed motorists!!We yelled justice for her!!Come on,we were just idlers!!We forgot it sooner and embarked on our hard natural sciences studies!A plethora of problems we had like C.A.T.s,main Exams,Research and a myriad of challenges greater than the slayqueen comrade Mercy!!





LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHING:The sponsor culture championed by the Vera sidikas and the Akothees is actually a death nail. Its so widely accepted such that every campus girl has a filthy rich old married sponsor on her side!!They like good life.They love splashing their opulences on their instagrams handles and social media circles!!





The cassavafarmer, per se,has been in the trenches for so long.And I wonder why my sisters would exchange their dignity and private parts for trips in Seychelles,for prestigious life,for a iPhone, for a expensive dinner in the Kempinski or a get-away in the Neptune Beach resort and Spa,South Coast Diani!!





Pick up a pen and a paper,take notes free of charge.The sponsor you have will only USE you.There is no love.He is using you at the expense of his wealth.Remember there is a dear wife somewhere,kids, first families and above all,a reputation to highly guard!!With the slayqueens kiforward kiforward,She starts a blackmail in order to extract more coins from the sponsor!!





I tell you that you STARE death with your naked eyes!!He will kill you.He has nothing to lose.He will buy his justice way out!!Colleagues will mourn,strike but that Is all.You are gone!!





Parents,teach the virtue of patience to your daughters.Teach them hard work pays.Teach them life has no shortcuts.Tell them the allure of a good life by a sponsor will finally deal a big blow unto their life's.Teach them not to exchange their parts with earthly treasures!!But because you can't,allow me to attempt.





To the slayqueens who are on the sponsor matrix,exchanging their worth of dignity with lifes of opulence,kindly head to the nearest bookstore,grab an Hienrik Ibsen’s book "An Enemy of the People".It sums it all that the municipal water running through our pipes is polluted, full of bacteria but those who point this out to the society become enemies of the people. The moral rot runs through our veins.Look at Dr.stockman therein.





Date someone like the cassava farmer,who in turn shall love you genuinely as you hustle your way up.He will treat you with the dignity you deserve.Better a peaceful and satisfying Ugali manangu taken at the backstreet dingy hotels than a chicken Tikka,Pizza and Fourth street taken from a Zanzibar gateway,that will result to grief of your members.



