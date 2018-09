He will kill you and buy justice - Slay Queens dating SPONSORS like late SHARON OTIENO should read this and re-think their life.

To the slayqueens who are on the sponsor matrix,exchanging their worth of dignity with lifes of opulence,kindly head to the nearest bookstore,grab an Hienrik Ibsen’s book "An Enemy of the People".It sums it all that the municipal water running through our pipes is polluted, full of bacteria but those who point this out to the society become enemies of the people. The moral rot runs through our veins.Look at Dr.stockman therein.