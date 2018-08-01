HASSAN JOHO lectures UHURU on how to handle the high cost of fuel that has got Kenyans demonstrating! You may face a revolution

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has expressed his concerns over the looming rise in commodity prices after the sharp increase in the cost of fuel.





In a statement to Kenyans, Joho asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider friendly interventions like cutting down on expenditures other than overburdening the citizens.





He noted that introducing more taxes like the fuel levy was ill calculated because it would have a net effect of increasing the cost of goods and essentially each item for every Kenyan.





"I have noted with concern, the suffering Kenyans are being subjected to following the increase in fuel prices after introduction of the controversial value-added tax of 16%.”





"While keenly aware of our international and domestic financial obligations, I wish to urge the President to assent to the finance amendment bill that suspends the implementation of this tax," held Governor Joho.