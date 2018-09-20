Governor SONKO now comes clean on his public relations stunt at Pumwani Hospital as MCAs bay for his blood

Thursday September 20, 2018 -Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has dismissed criticism that his recent actions in the city were mere publicity stunts, asserting that he did not need any political mileage.





Speaking during an interview with Jeff Koinange on Citizen TV , Sonko explained that his move to storm Pumwani Hospital and expose 12 dead bodies of infants wrapped in polythene bags and stuffed in boxes was a response to the cries of the members of public.





"Jeff this is not a PR stunt, I’m not seeking for any political mileage; I’m the Governor of Nairobi, there is no one who is challenging me.”





"The negligence at Pumwani hospital has been rampant for many years.”





“Mothers who voted for Sonko as Governor had a lot of hope in me; they knew I would transform the health sector," Sonko told Jeff.





This comes even as Nairobi MCAs are planning to impeach him next week over the expose at Pumwani, saying it is the Governor’s responsibility to prevent deaths in a county hospital by employing more personnel and equipping the health facility.





