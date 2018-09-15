Loading...

Governor OKOTH OBADO was at Kodera Forest and he murdered SHARON, Let him rot in jail (VIDEO).

Monday, September 24, 2018 - Popular social media commentator, Samuel Okwemwa, wants Governor Obado jailed for plotting Sharon’s murder.

According to Okemwa, it’s clear that Obado is the man behind Sharon’s murder.

He did so many careless mistakes that directly link him to the brutal murder of the 26 year old University lady.

Okwemwa is not mincing his words.

He wants Obado sent to jail for killing this young girl called Sharon Otieno.

Listen to him speak.

