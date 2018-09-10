Governor OKOTH OBADO wants to kill even SHARON OTIENO’s family to cover his tracks - Is this man above the law, where is RAILA??

Monday, September 10, 2018 - The family of slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, has said Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, is intimidating them even after killing their daughter in a macabre manner.





Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Sharon’s father, Douglas Otieno, claimed that Obado and his bunch of killers are intimidating and threatening close family members over Sharon’s death.





“These threats must not be taken lightly.”





“Extra security should be provided swiftly not only to this family but also to all other persons considered to have vital information to the investigators,” said the father.





Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, has maintained that no one will be spared if they are found to have played a role in the murder of Sharon Otieno.





“Investigations are going on, and at the right time when we feel the Governor needs to be arrested, that will definitely be done,” Haji said.





The DPP said they will only do so when they have watertight evidence.





“No one is above the law, not even the Governor.”





“And no one mentioned will be spared,” he noted.



